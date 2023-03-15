Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ: RVYL): Don’t Ditch RVYL Stock In 2023

In the latest trading session, 0.46 million Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.99. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.32 changed hands at -$0.03 or -10.53% at last look, the market valuation stands at $20.31M. RVYL’s current price is a discount, trading about -1412.5% off its 52-week high of $4.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.34, which suggests the last value was -6.25% down since then. When we look at Ryvyl Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 254.68K.

Analysts gave the Ryvyl Inc. (RVYL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended RVYL as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL) trade information

Instantly RVYL was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -36.52%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.5052 on Tuesday, 03/14/23 subtracted -10.53% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -30.91%, with the 5-day performance at -36.52% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL) is -38.78% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.67 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.34 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 87.2% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, RVYL’s forecast low is $2.50 with $2.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -681.25% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -681.25% for it to hit the projected low.

Ryvyl Inc. (RVYL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ryvyl Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -71.44% over the past 6 months, a -962.50% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.60%.

The 2023 estimates are for Ryvyl Inc. earnings to decrease by -287.60%.

RVYL Dividends

Ryvyl Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 29 and April 03.

Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 40.73% of Ryvyl Inc. shares while 6.67% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.25%. There are 6.67% institutions holding the Ryvyl Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 1.12% of the shares, roughly 0.5 million RVYL shares worth $0.49 million.

Cross Staff Investments Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.12% or 0.5 million shares worth $0.23 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Global X Fds-Global X Blockchain ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.52 million shares estimated at $0.24 million under it, the former controlled 1.17% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.54% of the shares, roughly 0.24 million shares worth around $0.24 million.