Rubicon Technologies Inc. Stock Forecast 2023: Rubicon Technologies Inc. Is Weak With -200.75% Downside

In the last trading session, 1.43 million Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE:RBT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.33 changed hands at $0.47 or 54.17% during last session, the market valuation stood at $240.14M. RBT’s last price was a discount, traded about -689.47% off its 52-week high of $10.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.85, which suggests the last value was 36.09% up since then. When we look at Rubicon Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 93.00K.

Analysts gave the Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended RBT as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Rubicon Technologies Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.15.

Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE:RBT) trade information

Instantly RBT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 22.02%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.4700 on Tuesday, 03/14/23 added 54.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -25.28%, with the 5-day performance at 22.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE:RBT) is 9.02% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.24 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.22 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.20, meaning bulls need an upside of 58.44% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RBT’s forecast low is $2.60 with $4.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -200.75% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -95.49% for it to hit the projected low.

Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $197.48 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Rubicon Technologies Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $193.15 million.

The 2023 estimates are for Rubicon Technologies Inc. earnings to decrease by -24.90%.

RBT Dividends

Rubicon Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE:RBT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 44.11% of Rubicon Technologies Inc. shares while 56.30% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 100.73%. There are 56.30% institutions holding the Rubicon Technologies Inc. stock share, with Atalaya Capital Management, LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 6.27% of the shares, roughly 3.5 million RBT shares worth $7.46 million.

Palantir Technologies Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.26% or 3.5 million shares worth $7.46 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

With 4783.0 shares estimated at $10187.0 under it, the former controlled 0.01% of total outstanding shares.