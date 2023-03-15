Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s (NYSE: RBA) Stock Could Appreciate By -34.55%

In the last trading session, 8.19 million Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.91. With the company’s per share price at $53.51 changed hands at -$0.96 or -1.76% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.16B. RBA’s last price was a discount, traded about -35.92% off its 52-week high of $72.73. The share price had its 52-week low at $48.72, which suggests the last value was 8.95% up since then. When we look at Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.34 million.

Analysts gave the Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended RBA as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.54.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) trade information

Instantly RBA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -11.05%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 61.09 on Tuesday, 03/14/23 subtracted -1.76% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -7.47%, with the 5-day performance at -11.05% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) is -15.13% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.7 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.64 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $66.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 19.53% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RBA’s forecast low is $60.00 with $72.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -34.55% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -12.13% for it to hit the projected low.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -21.79% over the past 6 months, a 2.90% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -0.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will rise 100.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 37.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 20.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $410.57 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $416.75 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $359.37 million and $393.92 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 14.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 5.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 32.70%. The 2023 estimates are for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated earnings to increase by 109.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 7.00% per year.

RBA Dividends

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 08 and May 12. The 2.02% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.08. It is important to note, however, that the 2.02% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.09% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated shares while 88.96% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 89.04%. There are 88.96% institutions holding the Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated stock share, with Massachusetts Financial Services Co. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 6.53% of the shares, roughly 7.25 million RBA shares worth $452.84 million.

Beutel, Goodman & Company Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.25% or 5.83 million shares worth $364.18 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund and MFS International Growth Fund. With 2.95 million shares estimated at $170.48 million under it, the former controlled 2.66% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, MFS International Growth Fund held about 2.39% of the shares, roughly 2.65 million shares worth around $145.15 million.