Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: RBBN) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong Going Forward

In the last trading session, 1.53 million Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.05. With the company’s per share price at $3.71 changed hands at $0.12 or 3.34% during last session, the market valuation stood at $644.32M. RBBN’s last price was a discount, traded about -30.46% off its 52-week high of $4.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.19, which suggests the last value was 40.97% up since then. When we look at Ribbon Communications Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 702.67K.

Analysts gave the Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended RBBN as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Ribbon Communications Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.03.

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) trade information

Instantly RBBN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -17.00%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 4.64 on Tuesday, 03/14/23 added 3.34% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 32.97%, with the 5-day performance at -17.00% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) is 5.40% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.34 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.11 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.88, meaning bulls need an upside of 36.9% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RBBN’s forecast low is $5.00 with $7.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -88.68% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -34.77% for it to hit the projected low.

Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ribbon Communications Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 3.92% over the past 6 months, a 127.27% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 3.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Ribbon Communications Inc. will rise 62.50%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 5.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $187.04 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Ribbon Communications Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $213.27 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $173.2 million and $205.8 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 8.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 3.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -33.60%. The 2023 estimates are for Ribbon Communications Inc. earnings to decrease by -296.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12.00% per year.

RBBN Dividends

Ribbon Communications Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 25 and May 01.

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 18.01% of Ribbon Communications Inc. shares while 71.41% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 87.10%. There are 71.41% institutions holding the Ribbon Communications Inc. stock share, with JP Morgan Chase & Company the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 30.69% of the shares, roughly 51.6 million RBBN shares worth $191.42 million.

Neuberger Berman Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.05% or 13.54 million shares worth $50.23 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Neuberger & Berman Intrinsic Value Fd and First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF. With 5.88 million shares estimated at $21.81 million under it, the former controlled 3.50% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF held about 3.26% of the shares, roughly 5.48 million shares worth around $20.34 million.