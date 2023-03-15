Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) Shares Are Down -0.17% Year To Date.

In the latest trading session, 1.28 million Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.81. With the company’s most recent per share price at $63.33 changing hands around $0.11 or 0.17% at last look, the market valuation stands at $43.16B. O’s current price is a discount, trading about -19.06% off its 52-week high of $75.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $55.50, which suggests the last value was 12.36% up since then. When we look at Realty Income Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.09 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.55 million.

Analysts gave the Realty Income Corporation (O) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 10 recommended O as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Realty Income Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.31.

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) trade information

Instantly O is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.88%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 64.70 on Tuesday, 03/14/23 added 0.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.17%, with the 5-day performance at -1.88% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) is -5.70% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.69 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.44 days.

Realty Income Corporation (O) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Realty Income Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -3.92% over the past 6 months, a 4.08% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Realty Income Corporation will rise 3,000.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -8.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 56.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $855.77 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Realty Income Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $886.36 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $685.02 million and $799.57 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 24.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 10.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 5.20%. The 2023 estimates are for Realty Income Corporation earnings to increase by 63.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 22.62% per year.

O Dividends

Realty Income Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 08. The 4.83% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 3.05. It is important to note, however, that the 4.83% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.12% of Realty Income Corporation shares while 84.20% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 84.30%. There are 84.20% institutions holding the Realty Income Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 15.71% of the shares, roughly 98.52 million O shares worth $5.73 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.09% or 57.02 million shares worth $3.32 billion as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2022 were Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 27.28 million shares estimated at $1.7 billion under it, the former controlled 4.35% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.94% of the shares, roughly 18.42 million shares worth around $1.07 billion.