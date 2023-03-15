Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NASDAQ: PAGP) Prices Could Soar To Much Higher Levels In Coming Months

In the latest trading session, 1.67 million Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NASDAQ:PAGP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.60. With the company’s most recent per share price at $12.38 changed hands at -$0.64 or -4.92% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.58B. PAGP’s current price is a discount, trading about -14.46% off its 52-week high of $14.17. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.39, which suggests the last value was 24.15% up since then. When we look at Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.67 million.

Analysts gave the Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended PAGP as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.61.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NASDAQ:PAGP) trade information

Instantly PAGP was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -10.16%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 13.93 on Tuesday, 03/14/23 subtracted -4.92% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.48%, with the 5-day performance at -10.16% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NASDAQ:PAGP) is -7.75% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.18 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.31 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.68, meaning bulls need an upside of 21.05% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PAGP’s forecast low is $13.00 with $20.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -61.55% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -5.01% for it to hit the projected low.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Plains GP Holdings L.P. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -0.56% over the past 6 months, a 26.74% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -7.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Plains GP Holdings L.P. will rise 41.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -31.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 42.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $15.28 billion. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $15.57 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $12.95 billion and $13.69 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 18.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 13.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 6.40%. The 2023 estimates are for Plains GP Holdings L.P. earnings to increase by 180.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0.00% per year.

PAGP Dividends

Plains GP Holdings L.P. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 03. The 8.22% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.07. It is important to note, however, that the 8.22% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NASDAQ:PAGP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.57% of Plains GP Holdings L.P. shares while 84.51% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 86.74%. There are 84.51% institutions holding the Plains GP Holdings L.P. stock share, with Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 7.22% of the shares, roughly 13.57 million PAGP shares worth $148.01 million.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.83% or 12.82 million shares worth $139.88 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Tortoise MLP & Pipeline Fund and First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund. With 8.95 million shares estimated at $111.28 million under it, the former controlled 4.76% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund held about 4.32% of the shares, roughly 8.11 million shares worth around $100.92 million.