Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) Is A Risk Capital Investor’s Play

In the latest trading session, 2.59 million Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.05. With the company’s most recent per share price at $23.19 changed hands at -$1.33 or -5.43% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.54B. BTU’s current price is a discount, trading about -43.55% off its 52-week high of $33.29. The share price had its 52-week low at $17.42, which suggests the last value was 24.88% up since then. When we look at Peabody Energy Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.42 million.

Analysts gave the Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended BTU as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Peabody Energy Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $2.16.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) trade information

Instantly BTU was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -10.89%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 26.32 on Tuesday, 03/14/23 subtracted -5.43% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -12.24%, with the 5-day performance at -10.89% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) is -11.97% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 17.98 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.39 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $34.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 31.79% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BTU’s forecast low is $31.00 with $39.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -68.18% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -33.68% for it to hit the projected low.

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Peabody Energy Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 2.92% over the past 6 months, a -23.17% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 8.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Peabody Energy Corporation will fall -45.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 370.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 42.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.39 billion. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Peabody Energy Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $1.37 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.26 billion and $691.4 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 9.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 98.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 1.30%. The 2023 estimates are for Peabody Energy Corporation earnings to increase by 174.60%.

BTU Dividends

Peabody Energy Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 26 and May 01.

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.02% of Peabody Energy Corporation shares while 82.73% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 83.59%. There are 82.73% institutions holding the Peabody Energy Corporation stock share, with Elliott Investment Management L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 17.97% of the shares, roughly 25.86 million BTU shares worth $641.84 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.88% or 11.34 million shares worth $281.41 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF. With 3.45 million shares estimated at $85.57 million under it, the former controlled 2.40% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF held about 2.20% of the shares, roughly 3.17 million shares worth around $83.79 million.