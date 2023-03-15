OSW Stock: More Upside For OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OSW)?

In the last trading session, 1.09 million OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.91. With the company’s per share price at $11.50 changed hands at $0.05 or 0.44% during last session, the market valuation stood at $928.40M. OSW’s last price was a discount, traded about -11.04% off its 52-week high of $12.77. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.80, which suggests the last value was 40.87% up since then. When we look at OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 544.80K.

Analysts gave the OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended OSW as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.1.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) trade information

Instantly OSW was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.86%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 12.07 on Tuesday, 03/14/23 added 0.44% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 23.26%, with the 5-day performance at 1.86% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) is 6.58% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.4 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 18.27 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 21.61% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, OSW’s forecast low is $12.00 with $19.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -65.22% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -4.35% for it to hit the projected low.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 23.26% over the past 6 months, a 71.43% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 6.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will rise 1,100.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 400.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 273.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $160.22 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $159.18 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $85.65 million and $87.66 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 87.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 81.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 89.40%. The 2023 estimates are for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited earnings to increase by 173.50%.

OSW Dividends

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 08.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.08% of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited shares while 96.57% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 111.09%. There are 96.57% institutions holding the OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited stock share, with Ariel Investments, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 21.55% of the shares, roughly 17.04 million OSW shares worth $143.11 million.

Select Equity Group, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.16% or 6.45 million shares worth $54.19 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Fidelity Small Cap Discovery Fund. With 1.52 million shares estimated at $14.17 million under it, the former controlled 1.92% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Small Cap Discovery Fund held about 1.90% of the shares, roughly 1.5 million shares worth around $14.96 million.