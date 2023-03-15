OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ: OCX) Could Soar To Much Higher Prices In Coming Months

In the last trading session, 1.4 million OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ:OCX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.63. With the company’s per share price at $0.25 changed hands at -$0.03 or -10.71% during last session, the market valuation stood at $32.00M. OCX’s last price was a discount, traded about -572.0% off its 52-week high of $1.68. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.24, which suggests the last value was 4.0% up since then. When we look at OncoCyte Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 308.56K.

OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ:OCX) trade information

Instantly OCX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -30.56%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.3925 on Tuesday, 03/14/23 subtracted -10.71% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -22.09%, with the 5-day performance at -30.56% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ:OCX) is -36.35% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.0 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.2 days.

OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the OncoCyte Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -71.59% over the past 6 months, a -21.88% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 1.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for OncoCyte Corporation will rise 25.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 18.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -23.10% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.42 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that OncoCyte Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $1.32 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.59 million and $1.43 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -60.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -7.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -11.40%. The 2023 estimates are for OncoCyte Corporation earnings to decrease by -57.70%.

OCX Dividends

OncoCyte Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 15 and March 20.

OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ:OCX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.58% of OncoCyte Corporation shares while 51.61% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 55.84%. There are 51.61% institutions holding the OncoCyte Corporation stock share, with Broadwood Capital, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 19.68% of the shares, roughly 23.35 million OCX shares worth $5.84 million.

Pura Vida Investments, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 15.22% or 18.06 million shares worth $4.51 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 3.08 million shares estimated at $0.77 million under it, the former controlled 2.60% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.93% of the shares, roughly 1.1 million shares worth around $0.27 million.