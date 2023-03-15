Oil States International Inc. (NYSE: OIS) Shares Are Up 8.58% Year To Date.

In the last trading session, 1.52 million Oil States International Inc. (NYSE:OIS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.95. With the company’s per share price at $8.10 changed hands at $0.28 or 3.58% during last session, the market valuation stood at $538.73M. OIS’s last price was a discount, traded about -29.26% off its 52-week high of $10.47. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.51, which suggests the last value was 56.67% up since then. When we look at Oil States International Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 640.20K.

Oil States International Inc. (NYSE:OIS) trade information

Instantly OIS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -18.84%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 10.06 on Tuesday, 03/14/23 added 3.58% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 8.58%, with the 5-day performance at -18.84% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Oil States International Inc. (NYSE:OIS) is -8.37% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.96 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.72 days.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Oil States International Inc. (OIS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Oil States International Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 64.97% over the past 6 months, a 300.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 37.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Oil States International Inc. will rise 128.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 118.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 28.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $198.62 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Oil States International Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $198.5 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $161.32 million and $164.04 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 23.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 21.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 23.80%. The 2023 estimates are for Oil States International Inc. earnings to increase by 85.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -6.99% per year.

OIS Dividends

Oil States International Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 26 and May 01.

Oil States International Inc. (NYSE:OIS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.77% of Oil States International Inc. shares while 90.27% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 92.84%. There are 90.27% institutions holding the Oil States International Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 17.91% of the shares, roughly 11.45 million OIS shares worth $44.53 million.

Palisade Capital Management, L.L.C. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.06% or 4.51 million shares worth $17.54 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund. With 4.77 million shares estimated at $35.61 million under it, the former controlled 7.47% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund held about 3.93% of the shares, roughly 2.51 million shares worth around $16.95 million.