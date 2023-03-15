NOV Inc. (NYSE: NOV): Performance Report And Growth Forecast

In the latest trading session, 2.18 million NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.93. With the company’s most recent per share price at $18.34 changed hands at -$0.89 or -4.60% at last look, the market valuation stands at $7.88B. NOV’s current price is a discount, trading about -35.39% off its 52-week high of $24.83. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.98, which suggests the last value was 23.77% up since then. When we look at NOV Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.55 million.

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) trade information

Instantly NOV was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -18.72%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 22.89 on Tuesday, 03/14/23 subtracted -4.60% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -12.18%, with the 5-day performance at -18.72% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) is -23.43% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.96 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.23 days.

NOV Inc. (NOV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the NOV Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 7.22% over the past 6 months, a 202.56% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 18.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for NOV Inc. will rise 269.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 50.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 14.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 18 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.94 billion. 18 analysts are of the opinion that NOV Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $2.03 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.55 billion and $1.73 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 25.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 17.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 18.20%. The 2023 estimates are for NOV Inc. earnings to increase by 160.70%.

NOV Dividends

NOV Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 26 and May 01. The 1.04% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.20. It is important to note, however, that the 1.04% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.66% of NOV Inc. shares while 95.98% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.61%. There are 95.98% institutions holding the NOV Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 9.91% of the shares, roughly 38.93 million NOV shares worth $629.81 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.24% or 36.29 million shares worth $587.18 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2022 were First Eagle Global Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 26.91 million shares estimated at $602.68 million under it, the former controlled 6.85% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 3.09% of the shares, roughly 12.13 million shares worth around $253.31 million.