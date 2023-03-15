Newpark Resources Inc. (NR): Why Is Stock So Good?

In the last trading session, 1.8 million Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE:NR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.85. With the company’s per share price at $4.36 changed hands at -$0.04 or -0.91% during last session, the market valuation stood at $395.36M. NR’s last price was a discount, traded about -12.61% off its 52-week high of $4.91. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.38, which suggests the last value was 45.41% up since then. When we look at Newpark Resources Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 650.70K.

Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE:NR) trade information

Instantly NR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -9.17%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 4.88 on Tuesday, 03/14/23 subtracted -0.91% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 5.06%, with the 5-day performance at -9.17% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE:NR) is -5.83% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.63 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.92 days.

Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 25.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $219.85 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Newpark Resources Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $205.2 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $151.8 million and $179.56 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 44.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 14.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -34.80%. The 2023 estimates are for Newpark Resources Inc. earnings to increase by 19.50%.

NR Dividends

Newpark Resources Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 01 and May 05.

Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE:NR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.16% of Newpark Resources Inc. shares while 70.73% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 81.45%. There are 70.73% institutions holding the Newpark Resources Inc. stock share, with Ameriprise Financial, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 14.32% of the shares, roughly 13.47 million NR shares worth $33.95 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.56% or 6.17 million shares worth $15.55 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 2.45 million shares estimated at $6.17 million under it, the former controlled 2.60% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.11% of the shares, roughly 1.99 million shares worth around $8.25 million.