Movella Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MVLA) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the latest trading session, 15.03 million Movella Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVLA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.81 changing hands around $0.12 or 7.00% at last look, the market valuation stands at $91.07M. MVLA’s current price is a discount, trading about -494.48% off its 52-week high of $10.76. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.61, which suggests the last value was 11.05% up since then. When we look at Movella Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 326.79K.

Movella Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVLA) trade information

Instantly MVLA is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -15.89%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.4350 on Tuesday, 03/14/23 added 7.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -82.04%, with the 5-day performance at -15.89% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Movella Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVLA) is -70.83% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.13 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.13 days.

MVLA Dividends

Movella Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

Movella Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVLA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.07% of Movella Holdings Inc. shares while 97.93% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 106.53%. There are 97.93% institutions holding the Movella Holdings Inc. stock share, with Glazer Capital LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 9.92% of the shares, roughly 3.22 million MVLA shares worth $6.12 million.

Alpha Wave Global, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.70% or 3.15 million shares worth $5.99 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Merger Fund, The and Investment Managers Ser Tr II-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd. With 0.37 million shares estimated at $0.7 million under it, the former controlled 1.14% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Investment Managers Ser Tr II-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd held about 0.23% of the shares, roughly 75551.0 shares worth around $0.14 million.