Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MUFG): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch MUFG Stock In 2023

In the last trading session, 10.92 million Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.71. With the company’s per share price at $6.27 changed hands at -$0.24 or -3.69% during last session, the market valuation stood at $85.52B. MUFG’s last price was a discount, traded about -22.97% off its 52-week high of $7.71. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.31, which suggests the last value was 31.26% up since then. When we look at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.00 million.

Analysts gave the Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended MUFG as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.55.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) trade information

Instantly MUFG was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -11.81%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 7.31 on Tuesday, 03/14/23 subtracted -3.69% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -6.00%, with the 5-day performance at -11.81% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) is -14.58% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.06 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.51 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.13, meaning bulls need an upside of 22.88% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MUFG’s forecast low is $5.34 with $9.07 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -44.66% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 14.83% for it to hit the projected low.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 23.67% over the past 6 months, a -16.05% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 6.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. will rise 175.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 375.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -39.90% down from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 5.30%. The 2023 estimates are for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. earnings to increase by 46.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 7.50% per year.

MUFG Dividends

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April. The 1.69% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.11. It is important to note, however, that the 1.69% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. shares while 1.95% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.95%. There are 1.95% institutions holding the Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. stock share, with Aristotle Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 0.62% of the shares, roughly 78.39 million MUFG shares worth $491.47 million.

Bank of America Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.15% or 18.74 million shares worth $117.5 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2022 were Vanguard/Windsor II and Harbor Large Cap Value Fund. With 19.94 million shares estimated at $125.0 million under it, the former controlled 0.15% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Harbor Large Cap Value Fund held about 0.04% of the shares, roughly 4.89 million shares worth around $30.68 million.