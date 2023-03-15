LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LL): Today’s Most-Watched Stocks

In the last trading session, 1.57 million LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.22. With the company’s per share price at $3.85 changed hands at $0.1 or 2.67% during last session, the market valuation stood at $114.11M. LL’s last price was a discount, traded about -317.66% off its 52-week high of $16.08. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.75, which suggests the last value was 2.6% up since then. When we look at LL Flooring Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 646.77K.

LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LL) trade information

Instantly LL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -11.09%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 4.33 on Tuesday, 03/14/23 added 2.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -31.49%, with the 5-day performance at -11.09% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LL) is -33.62% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.02 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.79 days.

LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (LL) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -3.30% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $282.2 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that LL Flooring Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $267.6 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $282.23 million and $285.28 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -0.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -6.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 21.90%. The 2023 estimates are for LL Flooring Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -129.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30.00% per year.

LL Dividends

LL Flooring Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 08.

LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.48% of LL Flooring Holdings Inc. shares while 78.79% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 80.80%. There are 78.79% institutions holding the LL Flooring Holdings Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 16.13% of the shares, roughly 4.73 million LL shares worth $32.75 million.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.42% or 3.64 million shares worth $25.22 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Price (T.Rowe) U.S. Small-Cap Value Equity Trust. With 2.31 million shares estimated at $16.02 million under it, the former controlled 7.89% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) U.S. Small-Cap Value Equity Trust held about 3.18% of the shares, roughly 0.93 million shares worth around $6.46 million.