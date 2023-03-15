Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) Is Expected To Soar To Higher Prices In The Months To Come.

In the latest trading session, 1.33 million Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.42. With the company’s most recent per share price at $103.06 changing hands around $2.29 or 2.27% at last look, the market valuation stands at $28.82B. LEN’s current price is a discount, trading about -6.04% off its 52-week high of $109.28. The share price had its 52-week low at $62.54, which suggests the last value was 39.32% up since then. When we look at Lennar Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.23 million.

Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) trade information

Instantly LEN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.02%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 103.99 on Tuesday, 03/14/23 added 2.27% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 13.88%, with the 5-day performance at 4.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) is -1.43% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.76 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.06 days.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Lennar Corporation (LEN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Lennar Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 38.84% over the past 6 months, a -48.21% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -41.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Lennar Corporation will fall -7.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -51.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -17.50% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 13 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.93 billion. 13 analysts are of the opinion that Lennar Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending May 2023 will be $6.61 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $6.2 billion and $8.36 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -4.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -20.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 36.00%. The 2023 estimates are for Lennar Corporation earnings to increase by 10.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 23.70% per year.

LEN Dividends

Lennar Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 15. The 1.49% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.50. It is important to note, however, that the 1.49% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.08% of Lennar Corporation shares while 100.08% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 102.21%. There are 100.08% institutions holding the Lennar Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 11.04% of the shares, roughly 27.98 million LEN shares worth $2.09 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.13% or 20.6 million shares worth $1.54 billion as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 8.2 million shares estimated at $741.74 million under it, the former controlled 3.23% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.79% of the shares, roughly 7.07 million shares worth around $527.37 million.