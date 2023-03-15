Is TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) Stock Ready For A Higher Run In Its Share Price?

In the latest trading session, 1.12 million TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.79. With the company’s most recent per share price at $12.90 changed hands at -$0.79 or -5.77% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.19B. FTI’s current price is a discount, trading about -24.26% off its 52-week high of $16.03. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.47, which suggests the last value was 57.6% up since then. When we look at TechnipFMC plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.45 million.

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) trade information

Instantly FTI was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -14.96%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 15.43 on Tuesday, 03/14/23 subtracted -5.77% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 5.82%, with the 5-day performance at -14.96% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) is -8.64% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.95 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.14 days.

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the TechnipFMC plc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 46.26% over the past 6 months, a 1,800.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 45.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for TechnipFMC plc will rise 200.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 600.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 11.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.66 billion. 12 analysts are of the opinion that TechnipFMC plc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $1.89 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.56 billion and $1.72 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 7.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 9.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -17.30%. The 2023 estimates are for TechnipFMC plc earnings to decrease by -171.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -2.90% per year.

FTI Dividends

TechnipFMC plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 25 and May 01.

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.48% of TechnipFMC plc shares while 99.10% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 100.59%. There are 99.10% institutions holding the TechnipFMC plc stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 13.33% of the shares, roughly 58.93 million FTI shares worth $751.99 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.56% or 42.29 million shares worth $539.63 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Equity Trust. With 28.42 million shares estimated at $362.69 million under it, the former controlled 6.37% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Equity Trust held about 2.86% of the shares, roughly 12.76 million shares worth around $162.87 million.