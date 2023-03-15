Is NEXTracker Inc.’s (NASDAQ: NXT) Stock Due For A Strong Run?

In the last trading session, 1.52 million NEXTracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $31.85 changed hands at $0.35 or 1.11% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.80B. NXT’s last price was a discount, traded about -9.42% off its 52-week high of $34.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $28.51, which suggests the last value was 10.49% up since then. When we look at NEXTracker Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.14 million.

Analysts gave the NEXTracker Inc. (NXT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended NXT as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

NEXTracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) trade information

Instantly NXT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.19%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 34.85 on Tuesday, 03/14/23 added 1.11% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.56%, with the 5-day performance at -6.19% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, NEXTracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) is 2.71% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $38.17, meaning bulls need an upside of 16.56% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NXT’s forecast low is $30.00 with $45.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -41.29% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 5.81% for it to hit the projected low.

NEXTracker Inc. (NXT) estimates and forecasts

The 2023 estimates are for NEXTracker Inc. earnings to decrease by -59.10%.

NXT Dividends

NEXTracker Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

NEXTracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)’s Major holders