Is ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) Stock Ready To Get A Higher Bid?

In the last trading session, 6.03 million ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.92. With the company’s per share price at $20.42 changed hands at $0.41 or 2.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $73.21B. IBN’s last price was a discount, traded about -16.31% off its 52-week high of $23.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $17.07, which suggests the last value was 16.41% up since then. When we look at ICICI Bank Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.16 million.

Analysts gave the ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 43 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended IBN as a Hold, 41 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. ICICI Bank Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.3.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) trade information

Instantly IBN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.36%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 21.29 on Tuesday, 03/14/23 added 2.05% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -6.72%, with the 5-day performance at -3.36% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) is -0.78% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 24.45 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.62 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.31, meaning bulls need an upside of 25.23% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, IBN’s forecast low is $24.14 with $30.96 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -51.62% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -18.22% for it to hit the projected low.

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ICICI Bank Limited share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -11.83% over the past 6 months, a 22.47% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 6.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ICICI Bank Limited will rise 20.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 6.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -36.60% down from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 17.50%. The 2023 estimates are for ICICI Bank Limited earnings to increase by 32.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 21.30% per year.

IBN Dividends

ICICI Bank Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April. The 0.62% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.13. It is important to note, however, that the 0.62% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.18% of ICICI Bank Limited shares while 19.81% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 19.84%. There are 19.81% institutions holding the ICICI Bank Limited stock share, with WCM Investment Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 1.67% of the shares, roughly 58.36 million IBN shares worth $1.28 billion.

GQG Partners LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.44% or 50.25 million shares worth $1.05 billion as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2022 were Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund and Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio. With 22.4 million shares estimated at $493.64 million under it, the former controlled 0.64% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio held about 0.48% of the shares, roughly 16.68 million shares worth around $367.65 million.