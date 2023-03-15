Is F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) Stock An Instant Disaster Or An Incredible Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 6.93 million F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.13. With the company’s per share price at $12.48 changed hands at $0.01 or 0.08% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.54B. FNB’s last price was a discount, traded about -17.87% off its 52-week high of $14.71. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.48, which suggests the last value was 16.03% up since then. When we look at F.N.B. Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.38 million.

Analysts gave the F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended FNB as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. F.N.B. Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.4.

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) trade information

Instantly FNB was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -9.30%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 13.83 on Tuesday, 03/14/23 added 0.08% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -4.37%, with the 5-day performance at -9.30% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) is -13.27% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.46 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.32 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.88, meaning bulls need an upside of 21.41% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FNB’s forecast low is $15.00 with $17.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -36.22% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -20.19% for it to hit the projected low.

F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the F.N.B. Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 2.21% over the past 6 months, a 16.43% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 3.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for F.N.B. Corporation will rise 66.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 35.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 18.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $419.12 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that F.N.B. Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $425.93 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $312.4 million and $336 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 34.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 26.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 8.60%. The 2023 estimates are for F.N.B. Corporation earnings to decrease by -0.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.00% per year.

FNB Dividends

F.N.B. Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 17 and April 21. The 3.85% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.48. It is important to note, however, that the 3.85% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.08% of F.N.B. Corporation shares while 78.39% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 79.24%. There are 78.39% institutions holding the F.N.B. Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 11.99% of the shares, roughly 43.24 million FNB shares worth $539.6 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.55% or 38.06 million shares worth $475.04 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 18.32 million shares estimated at $228.68 million under it, the former controlled 5.22% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 3.09% of the shares, roughly 10.83 million shares worth around $135.14 million.