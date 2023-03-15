Investing In Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the latest trading session, 1.01 million Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.47. With the company’s most recent per share price at $61.70 changed hands at -$2.87 or -4.44% at last look, the market valuation stands at $16.83B. RCL’s current price is a discount, trading about -42.11% off its 52-week high of $87.68. The share price had its 52-week low at $31.09, which suggests the last value was 49.61% up since then. When we look at Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.78 million.

Analysts gave the Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended RCL as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.71.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) trade information

Instantly RCL was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -14.54%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 72.00 on Tuesday, 03/14/23 subtracted -4.44% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 24.82%, with the 5-day performance at -14.54% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) is -16.61% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 19.68 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.96 days.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 32.86% over the past 6 months, a 144.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 5.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will rise 84.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 145.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 46.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.81 billion. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $3.25 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.06 billion and $2.18 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 165.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 48.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -25.60%. The 2023 estimates are for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. earnings to increase by 59.50%.

RCL Dividends

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 03 and May 08.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 22.09% of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. shares while 75.02% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.28%. There are 75.02% institutions holding the Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. stock share, with Capital International Investors the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 11.37% of the shares, roughly 29.04 million RCL shares worth $1.79 billion.

Capital Research Global Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.96% or 27.99 million shares worth $1.72 billion as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and Investment Company Of America. With 20.06 million shares estimated at $1.23 billion under it, the former controlled 7.86% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Investment Company Of America held about 6.11% of the shares, roughly 15.59 million shares worth around $958.73 million.