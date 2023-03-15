Inter & Co Inc. (NASDAQ: INTR) In 2023: Will It Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 1.17 million Inter & Co Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.63 changed hands at -$0.16 or -8.94% during last session, the market valuation stood at $681.27M. INTR’s last price was a discount, traded about -184.05% off its 52-week high of $4.63. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.72, which suggests the last value was -5.52% down since then. When we look at Inter & Co Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 398.36K.

Analysts gave the Inter & Co Inc. (INTR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended INTR as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Inter & Co Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.01.

Inter & Co Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) trade information

Instantly INTR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -16.84%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.1800 on Tuesday, 03/14/23 subtracted -8.94% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -31.22%, with the 5-day performance at -16.84% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Inter & Co Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) is -26.58% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.46 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.08 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.57, meaning bulls need an upside of 54.34% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, INTR’s forecast low is $2.50 with $4.98 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -205.52% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -53.37% for it to hit the projected low.

Inter & Co Inc. (INTR) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $192.04 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Inter & Co Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $212.32 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 30.80%.

The 2023 estimates are for Inter & Co Inc. earnings to decrease by -505.70%.

INTR Dividends

Inter & Co Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 16.

Inter & Co Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 28.51% of Inter & Co Inc. shares while 8.17% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.42%. There are 8.17% institutions holding the Inter & Co Inc. stock share, with Softbank Group Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 22.70% of the shares, roughly 64.51 million INTR shares worth $210.29 million.

Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.21% or 3.45 million shares worth $11.25 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2022 were Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and iShares BlackRock Future Financial and Technology ETF. With 76976.0 shares estimated at $0.19 million under it, the former controlled 0.03% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares BlackRock Future Financial and Technology ETF held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 19989.0 shares worth around $47373.0.