Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) Stock: More Upside Ahead?

In the last trading session, 16.4 million Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.77. With the company’s per share price at $312.77 changed hands at $9.33 or 3.07% during last session, the market valuation stood at $21.97B. PODD’s last price was a discount, traded about -2.31% off its 52-week high of $320.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $181.00, which suggests the last value was 42.13% up since then. When we look at Insulet Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 468.25K.

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) trade information

Instantly PODD was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 9.16%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 313.41 on Tuesday, 03/14/23 added 3.07% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 6.24%, with the 5-day performance at 9.16% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) is 6.08% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.21 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.78 days.

Insulet Corporation (PODD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Insulet Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 16.71% over the past 6 months, a 1,800.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Insulet Corporation will fall -50.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -67.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 15.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 17 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $330.43 million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Insulet Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $333.86 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $307.7 million and $295.4 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 7.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 13.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.50%. The 2023 estimates are for Insulet Corporation earnings to decrease by -73.10%.

PODD Dividends

Insulet Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 03 and May 08.

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.46% of Insulet Corporation shares while 104.62% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 105.10%. There are 104.62% institutions holding the Insulet Corporation stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 14.92% of the shares, roughly 10.36 million PODD shares worth $2.38 billion.

Capital Research Global Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.30% or 6.46 million shares worth $1.48 billion as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Amcap Fund and Smallcap World Fund. With 2.38 million shares estimated at $700.03 million under it, the former controlled 3.42% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held about 3.26% of the shares, roughly 2.27 million shares worth around $667.11 million.