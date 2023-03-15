IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG) Stock Forecast For 2023: Bullish Signs Point To $4.08 Per Share

In the latest trading session, 1.69 million IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.44. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.36 changing hands around $0.0 or 0.00% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.10B. IAG’s current price is a discount, trading about -59.75% off its 52-week high of $3.77. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.92, which suggests the last value was 61.02% up since then. When we look at IAMGOLD Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.37 million.

Analysts gave the IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended IAG as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. IAMGOLD Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.03.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) trade information

With action 11.85%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -8.53%, with the 5-day performance at 11.85% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) is -7.45% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.47 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.34 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.86, meaning bulls need an upside of 17.48% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, IAG’s forecast low is $1.75 with $4.08 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -72.88% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 25.85% for it to hit the projected low.

IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the IAMGOLD Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 84.38% over the past 6 months, a 85.71% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for IAMGOLD Corporation will fall -160.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -9.90% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $240.62 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that IAMGOLD Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $211.02 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $356.6 million and $334 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -32.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -36.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -16.00%. The 2023 estimates are for IAMGOLD Corporation earnings to increase by 38.70%.

IAG Dividends

IAMGOLD Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 01 and May 05.

IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.20% of IAMGOLD Corporation shares while 69.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 69.19%. There are 69.05% institutions holding the IAMGOLD Corporation stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 9.38% of the shares, roughly 44.9 million IAG shares worth $106.2 million.

Smith (Donald) & Company Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.67% or 36.74 million shares worth $86.88 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and Vanguard Selected Value Fund. With 24.83 million shares estimated at $58.71 million under it, the former controlled 5.18% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Selected Value Fund held about 4.15% of the shares, roughly 19.86 million shares worth around $46.96 million.