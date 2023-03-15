How Will ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON)’s Current Price Volatility Affect Its Future Potential?

In the latest trading session, 1.48 million ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.75. With the company’s most recent per share price at $77.61 changed hands at -$3.59 or -4.42% at last look, the market valuation stands at $36.43B. ON’s current price is a discount, trading about -12.81% off its 52-week high of $87.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $44.76, which suggests the last value was 42.33% up since then. When we look at ON Semiconductor Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.02 million.

Analysts gave the ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 31 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 11 recommended ON as a Hold, 18 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. ON Semiconductor Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.09.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) trade information

Instantly ON was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -6.61%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 84.97 on Tuesday, 03/14/23 subtracted -4.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 24.43%, with the 5-day performance at -6.61% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) is -8.02% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 20.42 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.28 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $91.46, meaning bulls need an upside of 15.14% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ON’s forecast low is $75.00 with $105.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -35.29% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 3.36% for it to hit the projected low.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ON Semiconductor Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 16.06% over the past 6 months, a -17.07% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -2.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ON Semiconductor Corporation will fall -10.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -20.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -5.10% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 25 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.93 billion. 25 analysts are of the opinion that ON Semiconductor Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $1.93 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.95 billion and $2.08 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -0.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -7.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 38.20%. The 2023 estimates are for ON Semiconductor Corporation earnings to increase by 86.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 17.47% per year.

ON Dividends

ON Semiconductor Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 01 and May 05.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.42% of ON Semiconductor Corporation shares while 104.62% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 105.06%. There are 104.62% institutions holding the ON Semiconductor Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 11.55% of the shares, roughly 49.91 million ON shares worth $3.11 billion.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.56% or 45.62 million shares worth $2.84 billion as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund. With 12.92 million shares estimated at $805.37 million under it, the former controlled 2.99% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund held about 2.34% of the shares, roughly 10.13 million shares worth around $631.56 million.