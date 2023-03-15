Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: HLMN) Could Make Significant Gains?

In the last trading session, 1.28 million Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $7.99 changed hands at $0.02 or 0.25% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.59B. HLMN’s last price was a discount, traded about -55.82% off its 52-week high of $12.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.59, which suggests the last value was 17.52% up since then. When we look at Hillman Solutions Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.43 million.

Analysts gave the Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended HLMN as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Hillman Solutions Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.04.

Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN) trade information

Instantly HLMN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.27%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 8.95 on Tuesday, 03/14/23 added 0.25% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 10.82%, with the 5-day performance at -8.27% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN) is -14.73% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.37 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.43 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.42, meaning bulls need an upside of 30.04% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HLMN’s forecast low is $10.00 with $13.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -62.7% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -25.16% for it to hit the projected low.

Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Hillman Solutions Corp. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -7.63% over the past 6 months, a -39.53% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -1.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Hillman Solutions Corp. will fall -33.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -44.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $346.07 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Hillman Solutions Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $369.8 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $344.49 million and $363.01 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 0.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 1.90%.

The 2023 estimates are for Hillman Solutions Corp. earnings to increase by 70.30%.

HLMN Dividends

Hillman Solutions Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 01 and May 05.

Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.80% of Hillman Solutions Corp. shares while 99.98% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 100.79%. There are 99.98% institutions holding the Hillman Solutions Corp. stock share, with CCMP Capital GP, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 30.65% of the shares, roughly 59.6 million HLMN shares worth $449.42 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.89% or 11.46 million shares worth $86.37 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 5.57 million shares estimated at $42.0 million under it, the former controlled 2.86% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.98% of the shares, roughly 3.85 million shares worth around $29.05 million.