Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE: HR) Disappoints Wall Street With 0.16% Stock Price Gain

In the latest trading session, 1.18 million Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.77. With the company’s most recent per share price at $19.28 changing hands around $0.03 or 0.16% at last look, the market valuation stands at $7.55B. HR’s current price is a discount, trading about -39.78% off its 52-week high of $26.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $18.16, which suggests the last value was 5.81% up since then. When we look at Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.8 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.78 million.

Analysts gave the Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended HR as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.11.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) trade information

Instantly HR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.52%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 19.49 on Tuesday, 03/14/23 added 0.16% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.05%, with the 5-day performance at 0.52% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) is -7.26% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.07 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.67 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.44, meaning bulls need an upside of 14.08% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, HR’s forecast low is $20.00 with $28.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -45.23% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -3.73% for it to hit the projected low.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -20.36% over the past 6 months, a -2.96% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -3.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will fall -139.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -375.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 43.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $329.74 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $330.14 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $138.5 million and $141 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 138.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 134.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -15.10%. The 2023 estimates are for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated earnings to decrease by -65.30%.

HR Dividends

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 03 and May 08. The 6.44% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.24. It is important to note, however, that the 6.44% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.34% of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated shares while 103.75% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 104.10%. There are 103.75% institutions holding the Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 14.40% of the shares, roughly 54.85 million HR shares worth $1.06 billion.

Cohen & Steers Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 13.37% or 50.9 million shares worth $984.33 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2022 were Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 17.26 million shares estimated at $333.87 million under it, the former controlled 4.54% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 3.09% of the shares, roughly 11.75 million shares worth around $227.21 million.