Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ: FLYW) Is Becoming An Interest-Losing Stock With A 7.24% Incline

In the last trading session, 1.28 million Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $26.82 changed hands at $1.81 or 7.24% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.10B. FLYW’s last price was a discount, traded about -22.6% off its 52-week high of $32.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.56, which suggests the last value was 45.71% up since then. When we look at Flywire Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.09 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 825.01K.

Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW) trade information

Instantly FLYW was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.11%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 27.70 on Tuesday, 03/14/23 added 7.24% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 9.60%, with the 5-day performance at -1.11% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW) is 2.17% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.29 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.36 days.

Flywire Corporation (FLYW) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Flywire Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -3.04% over the past 6 months, a 61.11% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Flywire Corporation will rise 9.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 50.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 35.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $67.79 million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Flywire Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $82.08 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $51.39 million and $64.55 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 31.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 27.20%.

The 2023 estimates are for Flywire Corporation earnings to decrease by -260.50%.

FLYW Dividends

Flywire Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 28.

Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.45% of Flywire Corporation shares while 84.09% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 86.20%. There are 84.09% institutions holding the Flywire Corporation stock share, with Bain Capital Venture Investors, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 13.34% of the shares, roughly 13.65 million FLYW shares worth $313.3 million.

Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.40% or 10.64 million shares worth $244.19 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 2.44 million shares estimated at $56.07 million under it, the former controlled 2.39% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.03% of the shares, roughly 2.08 million shares worth around $47.71 million.