Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC): This Is The Year For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 7.43 million Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.54. With the company’s per share price at $41.34 changed hands at -$0.05 or -0.12% during last session, the market valuation stood at $41.52B. EXC’s last price was a discount, traded about -22.67% off its 52-week high of $50.71. The share price had its 52-week low at $35.19, which suggests the last value was 14.88% up since then. When we look at Exelon Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.71 million.

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) trade information

Instantly EXC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.83%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 41.75 on Tuesday, 03/14/23 subtracted -0.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -4.37%, with the 5-day performance at 0.83% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) is 1.55% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.7 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.8 days.

Exelon Corporation (EXC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Exelon Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -10.34% over the past 6 months, a 3.96% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 2.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Exelon Corporation will fall -52.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 3.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -48.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.11 billion. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Exelon Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $5.17 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $9.63 billion and $5.33 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -57.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -3.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -12.20%. The 2023 estimates are for Exelon Corporation earnings to increase by 36.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 11.15% per year.

EXC Dividends

Exelon Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 08 and May 12. The 3.48% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.44. It is important to note, however, that the 3.48% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.24% of Exelon Corporation shares while 85.68% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 85.89%. There are 85.68% institutions holding the Exelon Corporation stock share, with Wellington Management Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 9.36% of the shares, roughly 90.93 million EXC shares worth $3.41 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.29% or 90.27 million shares worth $3.38 billion as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard/Wellington Fund Inc. With 29.55 million shares estimated at $1.11 billion under it, the former controlled 3.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard/Wellington Fund Inc. held about 2.79% of the shares, roughly 27.11 million shares worth around $1.12 billion.