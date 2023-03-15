ERIC Stock Forecast 2023: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ: ERIC) Is Weak With A -79.64% Downside

In the last trading session, 7.65 million Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.57. With the company’s per share price at $5.50 changed hands at $0.03 or 0.55% during last session, the market valuation stood at $19.24B. ERIC’s last price was a discount, traded about -78.18% off its 52-week high of $9.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.16, which suggests the last value was 6.18% up since then. When we look at Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.41 million.

Analysts gave the Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 30 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 15 recommended ERIC as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 2 rated the stock as Underweight. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.05.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) trade information

Instantly ERIC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.18%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 5.62 on Tuesday, 03/14/23 added 0.55% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -5.82%, with the 5-day performance at -0.18% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) is -3.34% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.4 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.52 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.98, meaning bulls need an upside of 21.2% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ERIC’s forecast low is $4.85 with $9.88 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -79.64% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 11.82% for it to hit the projected low.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -26.27% over the past 6 months, a -18.03% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 6.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) will fall -50.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -42.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.85 billion. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $6.42 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $5.89 billion and $6.35 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -0.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 1.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 20.70%. The 2023 estimates are for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) earnings to decrease by -17.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -9.90% per year.

ERIC Dividends

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April. The 4.51% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.25. It is important to note, however, that the 4.51% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares while 8.18% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 8.18%. There are 8.18% institutions holding the Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock share, with Primecap Management Company the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 2.68% of the shares, roughly 82.41 million ERIC shares worth $473.06 million.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.36% or 41.75 million shares worth $239.62 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Vanguard/Windsor II. With 53.79 million shares estimated at $308.78 million under it, the former controlled 1.75% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard/Windsor II held about 0.64% of the shares, roughly 19.8 million shares worth around $110.28 million.