Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK) Is Under Pressure Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum.

In the latest trading session, 1.56 million Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.40. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.22 changing hands around $0.0 or 0.00% at last look, the market valuation stands at $605.10M. EXK’s current price is a discount, trading about -79.5% off its 52-week high of $5.78. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.47, which suggests the last value was 23.29% up since then. When we look at Endeavour Silver Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.15 million.

Analysts gave the Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended EXK as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Endeavour Silver Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.07.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) trade information

With action 13.78%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.61%, with the 5-day performance at 13.78% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) is 3.21% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.74 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.68 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.79, meaning bulls need an upside of 32.78% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, EXK’s forecast low is $3.49 with $6.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -86.34% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -8.39% for it to hit the projected low.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Endeavour Silver Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 5.92% over the past 6 months, a 475.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -29.50%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 17.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $63.14 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Endeavour Silver Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $39.6 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $48.52 million and $57.74 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 30.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -31.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -15.10%. The 2023 estimates are for Endeavour Silver Corp. earnings to decrease by -59.10%.

EXK Dividends

Endeavour Silver Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 09 and May 15.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.68% of Endeavour Silver Corp. shares while 29.99% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 30.19%. There are 29.99% institutions holding the Endeavour Silver Corp. stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 10.43% of the shares, roughly 19.79 million EXK shares worth $64.12 million.

ETF Managers Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.46% or 6.56 million shares worth $19.8 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. With 9.83 million shares estimated at $31.84 million under it, the former controlled 5.18% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF held about 4.30% of the shares, roughly 8.16 million shares worth around $26.45 million.