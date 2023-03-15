DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Consider.

In the last trading session, 1.35 million DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.04. With the company’s per share price at $11.71 changed hands at $0.42 or 3.72% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.97B. DBRG’s last price was a discount, traded about -161.83% off its 52-week high of $30.66. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.39, which suggests the last value was 11.27% up since then. When we look at DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.64 million.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) trade information

Instantly DBRG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.22%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 12.91 on Tuesday, 03/14/23 added 3.72% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 7.04%, with the 5-day performance at -3.22% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) is -15.94% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.5 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.89 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 47.56% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DBRG’s forecast low is $14.00 with $35.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -198.89% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -19.56% for it to hit the projected low.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the DigitalBridge Group Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -38.53% over the past 6 months, a 213.64% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -4.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for DigitalBridge Group Inc. will fall -106.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 94.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 17.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $294.28 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $311.2 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $255.86 million and $257.46 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 15.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 20.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 10.00%. The 2023 estimates are for DigitalBridge Group Inc. earnings to decrease by -46.00%.

DBRG Dividends

DigitalBridge Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 03 and May 08. The 0.34% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.04. It is important to note, however, that the 0.34% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.40% of DigitalBridge Group Inc. shares while 87.91% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 91.95%. There are 87.91% institutions holding the DigitalBridge Group Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 14.43% of the shares, roughly 23.04 million DBRG shares worth $288.28 million.

Wafra Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.04% or 14.44 million shares worth $157.92 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. With 8.36 million shares estimated at $91.5 million under it, the former controlled 5.24% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund held about 4.24% of the shares, roughly 6.77 million shares worth around $86.61 million.