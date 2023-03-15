Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE: CTRA): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the last trading session, 11.05 million Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.25. With the company’s per share price at $24.89 changed hands at $0.42 or 1.72% during last session, the market valuation stood at $19.53B. CTRA’s last price was a discount, traded about -41.62% off its 52-week high of $35.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $20.88, which suggests the last value was 16.11% up since then. When we look at Coterra Energy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.18 million.

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) trade information

Instantly CTRA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.79%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 26.09 on Tuesday, 03/14/23 added 1.72% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.30%, with the 5-day performance at -3.79% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) is -0.72% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 29.06 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.76 days.

Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Coterra Energy Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -17.34% over the past 6 months, a -40.49% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -9.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Coterra Energy Inc. will rise 33.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -22.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 157.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 14 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.12 billion. 13 analysts are of the opinion that Coterra Energy Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $1.9 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.23 billion and $1.68 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -4.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 12.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 79.40%. The 2023 estimates are for Coterra Energy Inc. earnings to increase by 121.00%.

CTRA Dividends

Coterra Energy Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 01 and May 05. The 10.04% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.50. It is important to note, however, that the 10.04% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.70% of Coterra Energy Inc. shares while 94.57% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.21%. There are 94.57% institutions holding the Coterra Energy Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 11.40% of the shares, roughly 89.89 million CTRA shares worth $2.35 billion.

Wellington Management Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.13% or 79.9 million shares worth $2.09 billion as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 22.81 million shares estimated at $560.46 million under it, the former controlled 2.89% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.85% of the shares, roughly 22.51 million shares worth around $587.94 million.