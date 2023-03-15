Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CDIO) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the last trading session, 1.05 million Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $5.00 changed hands at $0.94 or 23.15% during last session, the market valuation stood at $55.15M. CDIO’s last price was a discount, traded about -105.0% off its 52-week high of $10.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.80, which suggests the last value was 84.0% up since then. When we look at Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.97 million.

Analysts gave the Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (CDIO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CDIO as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.09.

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO) trade information

Instantly CDIO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -13.49%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 5.85 on Tuesday, 03/14/23 added 23.15% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 371.70%, with the 5-day performance at -13.49% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO) is 218.47% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 21380.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 37.5% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CDIO’s forecast low is $8.00 with $8.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -60.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -60.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (CDIO) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $400 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $500 million.

CDIO Dividends

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 42.83% of Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. shares while 2.72% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.76%. There are 2.72% institutions holding the Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. stock share, with Linden Advisors LP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 0.90% of the shares, roughly 85713.0 CDIO shares worth $0.43 million.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.27% or 25698.0 shares worth $0.13 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund. With 39048.0 shares estimated at $0.2 million under it, the former controlled 0.41% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund held about 0.31% of the shares, roughly 29228.0 shares worth around $0.15 million.