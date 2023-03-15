Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE: CP) Could Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session, 2.79 million Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 0.83. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $76.47 changing hands around $3.49 or 4.78% at last look, the market valuation stands at $95.05B. CPâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -10.13% off its 52-week high of $84.22. The share price had its 52-week low at $65.17, which suggests the last value was 14.78% up since then. When we look at Canadian Pacific Railway Limitedâ€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.82 million.

Analysts gave the Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 30 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 10 recommended CP as a Hold, 16 felt it is a Buy and 2 rated the stock as Underweight. Canadian Pacific Railway Limitedâ€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.73.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) trade information

Instantly CP is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.41%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 78.49 on Tuesday, 03/14/23 added 4.78% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.52%, with the 5-day performance at 1.41% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) is -4.21% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.69 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.46 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $121.46, meaning bulls need an upside of 37.04% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CPâ€™s forecast low is $103.92 with $166.10 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -117.21% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -35.9% for it to hit the projected low.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Canadian Pacific Railway Limited share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot -1.44% over the past 6 months, a 22.38% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will rise 46.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 26.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 25.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 19 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.79 billion. 18 analysts are of the opinion that Canadian Pacific Railway Limitedâ€™s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $2.12 billion. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.38 billion and $1.62 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 30.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 31.50%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 8.10%. The 2023 estimates are for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited earnings to decrease by -9.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 11.06% per year.

CP Dividends

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 25 and May 01. The 1.04% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.76. It is important to note, however, that the 1.04% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a companyâ€™s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.02% of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited shares while 76.44% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 76.46%. There are 76.44% institutions holding the Canadian Pacific Railway Limited stock share, with TCI Fund Management Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 6.00% of the shares, roughly 55.86 million CP shares worth $3.73 billion.

Royal Bank of Canada holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.65% or 52.54 million shares worth $3.51 billion as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2022 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Investment Managers Ser Tr-WCM Focused International Growth Fd. With 12.38 million shares estimated at $922.49 million under it, the former controlled 1.33% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Investment Managers Ser Tr-WCM Focused International Growth Fd held about 1.19% of the shares, roughly 11.04 million shares worth around $822.43 million.