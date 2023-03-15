Can Ecoark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ZEST) Be A Game-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 1.86 million Ecoark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEST) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.46. With the company’s per share price at $0.19 changed hands at -$0.01 or -7.32% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.28M. ZEST’s last price was a discount, traded about -1373.68% off its 52-week high of $2.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.16, which suggests the last value was 15.79% up since then. When we look at Ecoark Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 390.79K.

Ecoark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEST) trade information

Instantly ZEST was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.56%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.2300 on Tuesday, 03/14/23 subtracted -7.32% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -17.32%, with the 5-day performance at -2.56% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ecoark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEST) is -37.46% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 74130.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.85 days.

Ecoark Holdings Inc. (ZEST) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 17.40%. The 2023 estimates are for Ecoark Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 61.80%.

ZEST Dividends

Ecoark Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 11.

Ecoark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEST)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.35% of Ecoark Holdings Inc. shares while 19.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 20.56%. There are 19.05% institutions holding the Ecoark Holdings Inc. stock share, with Nepsis, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 12.69% of the shares, roughly 2.9 million ZEST shares worth $0.67 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.48% or 0.57 million shares worth $0.74 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.29 million shares estimated at $0.37 million under it, the former controlled 1.25% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.09% of the shares, roughly 0.25 million shares worth around $0.33 million.