BLCM Stock Forecast 2023: Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: BLCM) Is Weak With A -1062.79% Downside

In the latest trading session, 0.61 million Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.66. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.43 changed hands at -$0.43 or -49.99% at last look, the market valuation stands at $7.51M. BLCM’s current price is a discount, trading about -411.63% off its 52-week high of $2.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.60, which suggests the last value was -39.53% down since then. When we look at Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 30520.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 54.31K.

Analysts gave the Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BLCM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended BLCM as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.93.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) trade information

Instantly BLCM was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -54.63%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.9900 on Tuesday, 03/14/23 subtracted -49.99% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -40.26%, with the 5-day performance at -54.63% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) is -65.03% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 93780.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.32 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 91.4% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BLCM’s forecast low is $5.00 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1062.79% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1062.79% for it to hit the projected low.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BLCM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -68.18% over the past 6 months, a 18.09% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. will fall -945.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -84.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -83.90% down from the last financial year.

The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $500k.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 49.50%. The 2023 estimates are for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to increase by 37.10%.

BLCM Dividends

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 22 and March 27.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.41% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 31.48% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 32.93%. There are 31.48% institutions holding the Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Ikarian Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 5.20% of the shares, roughly 0.45 million BLCM shares worth $0.54 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.23% or 0.36 million shares worth $0.44 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.27 million shares estimated at $0.32 million under it, the former controlled 3.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.08% of the shares, roughly 92706.0 shares worth around $0.11 million.