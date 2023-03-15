Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ: BKR) Disappoints Wall Street With 0.78% Stock Price Gain

In the last trading session, 7.49 million Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.47. With the company’s per share price at $28.36 changed hands at $0.22 or 0.78% during last session, the market valuation stood at $29.65B. BKR’s last price was a discount, traded about -40.27% off its 52-week high of $39.78. The share price had its 52-week low at $20.42, which suggests the last value was 28.0% up since then. When we look at Baker Hughes Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.74 million.

Analysts gave the Baker Hughes Company (BKR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 26 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended BKR as a Hold, 18 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Baker Hughes Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.27.

Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR) trade information

Instantly BKR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -10.68%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 31.91 on Tuesday, 03/14/23 added 0.78% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -3.96%, with the 5-day performance at -10.68% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR) is -13.85% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 24.77 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.03 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $36.82, meaning bulls need an upside of 22.98% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BKR’s forecast low is $27.00 with $43.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -51.62% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 4.8% for it to hit the projected low.

Baker Hughes Company (BKR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Baker Hughes Company share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 11.39% over the past 6 months, a 76.40% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 45.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Baker Hughes Company will rise 92.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 209.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 18.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 15 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.52 billion. 15 analysts are of the opinion that Baker Hughes Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $6 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.83 billion and $5.05 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 14.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 18.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -4.90%. The 2023 estimates are for Baker Hughes Company earnings to decrease by -129.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 49.30% per year.

BKR Dividends

Baker Hughes Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 18 and April 24. The 2.68% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.76. It is important to note, however, that the 2.68% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.14% of Baker Hughes Company shares while 104.02% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 104.17%. There are 104.02% institutions holding the Baker Hughes Company stock share, with Capital Research Global Investors the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 14.97% of the shares, roughly 124.02 million BKR shares worth $2.6 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 14.41% or 119.37 million shares worth $2.5 billion as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Investment Company Of America and Washington Mutual Investors Fund. With 52.74 million shares estimated at $1.56 billion under it, the former controlled 6.37% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Washington Mutual Investors Fund held about 4.83% of the shares, roughly 39.99 million shares worth around $1.18 billion.