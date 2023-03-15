Arconic Corporation (NYSE: ARNC) Could Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 1.57 million Arconic Corporation (NYSE:ARNC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $26.72 changed hands at $1.63 or 6.50% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.72B. ARNC’s last price was a discount, traded about -16.92% off its 52-week high of $31.24. The share price had its 52-week low at $16.33, which suggests the last value was 38.88% up since then. When we look at Arconic Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 963.42K.

Analysts gave the Arconic Corporation (ARNC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ARNC as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Arconic Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.25.

Arconic Corporation (NYSE:ARNC) trade information

Instantly ARNC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.84%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 27.38 on Tuesday, 03/14/23 added 6.50% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 26.28%, with the 5-day performance at -1.84% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Arconic Corporation (NYSE:ARNC) is 18.07% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.82 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.08 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.25, meaning bulls need a downside of -10.19% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ARNC’s forecast low is $21.00 with $29.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -8.53% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 21.41% for it to hit the projected low.

Arconic Corporation (ARNC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Arconic Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -3.05% over the past 6 months, a -0.66% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -24.50%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 20.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.04 billion. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Arconic Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $1.97 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.14 billion and $2.19 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -4.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -10.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -23.80%. The 2023 estimates are for Arconic Corporation earnings to increase by 51.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12.66% per year.

ARNC Dividends

Arconic Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 01 and May 05.

Arconic Corporation (NYSE:ARNC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.95% of Arconic Corporation shares while 97.61% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 98.54%. There are 97.61% institutions holding the Arconic Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 19.12% of the shares, roughly 19.41 million ARNC shares worth $330.68 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.72% or 11.9 million shares worth $202.75 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 7.52 million shares estimated at $159.17 million under it, the former controlled 7.41% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.02% of the shares, roughly 3.06 million shares worth around $52.21 million.