Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 1.23 million Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.53. With the company’s most recent per share price at $22.25 changed hands at -$0.89 or -3.85% at last look, the market valuation stands at $7.07B. AR’s current price is a discount, trading about -119.33% off its 52-week high of $48.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $22.59, which suggests the last value was -1.53% down since then. When we look at Antero Resources Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.09 million.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) trade information

Instantly AR was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -11.50%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 25.51 on Tuesday, 03/14/23 subtracted -3.85% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -28.20%, with the 5-day performance at -11.50% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) is -20.59% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 18.12 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.17 days.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Antero Resources Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -44.18% over the past 6 months, a -33.03% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -9.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Antero Resources Corporation will rise 102.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -15.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 48.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.59 billion. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Antero Resources Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $1.7 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.39 billion and $786.84 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -33.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 115.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 11.80%. The 2023 estimates are for Antero Resources Corporation earnings to decrease by -47.00%.

AR Dividends

Antero Resources Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 25 and May 01.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.38% of Antero Resources Corporation shares while 82.20% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 91.73%. There are 82.20% institutions holding the Antero Resources Corporation stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 15.24% of the shares, roughly 45.74 million AR shares worth $1.4 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.03% or 27.1 million shares worth $827.35 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 11.27 million shares estimated at $349.34 million under it, the former controlled 3.76% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 2.84% of the shares, roughly 8.52 million shares worth around $264.15 million.