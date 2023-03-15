An Overview Of Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE: OMI)

In the last trading session, 1.14 million Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE:OMI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.60. With the company’s per share price at $13.06 changed hands at -$0.4 or -2.97% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.04B. OMI’s last price was a discount, traded about -261.72% off its 52-week high of $47.24. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.82, which suggests the last value was 1.84% up since then. When we look at Owens & Minor Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 970.24K.

Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE:OMI) trade information

Instantly OMI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -9.93%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 14.85 on Tuesday, 03/14/23 subtracted -2.97% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -33.13%, with the 5-day performance at -9.93% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE:OMI) is -37.99% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.4 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.29 days.

Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Owens & Minor Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -55.23% over the past 6 months, a -51.24% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 8.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -13.90%. The 2023 estimates are for Owens & Minor Inc. earnings to decrease by -90.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -9.57% per year.

OMI Dividends

Owens & Minor Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 01 and May 05. The 0.08% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.01. It is important to note, however, that the 0.08% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE:OMI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.05% of Owens & Minor Inc. shares while 99.55% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 102.69%. There are 99.55% institutions holding the Owens & Minor Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 15.48% of the shares, roughly 11.8 million OMI shares worth $284.43 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 15.00% or 11.44 million shares worth $275.63 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund. With 5.65 million shares estimated at $110.34 million under it, the former controlled 7.41% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund held about 3.53% of the shares, roughly 2.69 million shares worth around $55.42 million.