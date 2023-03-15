AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 1.28 million AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $8.26 changed hands at -$0.08 or -0.94% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.54B. HKD’s current price is a discount, trading about -30835.84% off its 52-week high of $2555.30. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.61, which suggests the last value was 7.87% up since then. When we look at AMTD Digital Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.08 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.40 million.

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD) trade information

Instantly HKD was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.70%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 8.49 on Tuesday, 03/14/23 subtracted -0.94% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -17.38%, with the 5-day performance at -0.70% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD) is -6.33% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.35 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.19 days.

AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) estimates and forecasts

The 2023 estimates are for AMTD Digital Inc. earnings to increase by 20.50%.

HKD Dividends

AMTD Digital Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of AMTD Digital Inc. shares while 4.13% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.13%. There are 4.13% institutions holding the AMTD Digital Inc. stock share, with UBS Group AG the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 0.02% of the shares, roughly 4904.0 HKD shares worth $49040.0.