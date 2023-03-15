Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE: AMRX) Lose -2.72%, Marking A Loss For Bears.

In the last trading session, 1.25 million Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.39. With the company’s per share price at $1.43 changed hands at -$0.04 or -2.72% during last session, the market valuation stood at $473.86M. AMRX’s last price was a discount, traded about -221.68% off its 52-week high of $4.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.44, which suggests the last value was -0.7% down since then. When we look at Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.14 million.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) trade information

Instantly AMRX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -18.75%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.7600 on Tuesday, 03/14/23 subtracted -2.72% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -28.14%, with the 5-day performance at -18.75% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) is -37.55% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.24 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.22 days.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMRX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -35.87% over the past 6 months, a -14.71% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. will rise 16.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 8.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $579.91 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $535.09 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $536.9 million and $497.63 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 8.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 7.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 33.30%. The 2023 estimates are for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to decrease by -25.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -12.10% per year.

AMRX Dividends

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 08.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.81% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 64.57% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 72.40%. There are 64.57% institutions holding the Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Fosun International Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 14.21% of the shares, roughly 21.52 million AMRX shares worth $43.47 million.

TPG GP A, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.70% or 16.21 million shares worth $32.75 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 3.99 million shares estimated at $8.06 million under it, the former controlled 2.63% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.28% of the shares, roughly 3.45 million shares worth around $6.96 million.