AEM Stock: More Upside For Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM)?

In the latest trading session, 1.35 million Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.79. With the company’s most recent per share price at $48.17 changing hands around $0.31 or 0.65% at last look, the market valuation stands at $21.60B. AEM’s current price is a discount, trading about -39.38% off its 52-week high of $67.14. The share price had its 52-week low at $36.69, which suggests the last value was 23.83% up since then. When we look at Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.86 million.

Analysts gave the Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended AEM as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.41.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) trade information

Instantly AEM is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 7.59%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 48.90 on Tuesday, 03/14/23 added 0.65% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -7.35%, with the 5-day performance at 7.59% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) is -6.05% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.3 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.55 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $62.34, meaning bulls need an upside of 22.73% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, AEM’s forecast low is $55.00 with $90.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -86.84% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -14.18% for it to hit the projected low.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Agnico Eagle Mines Limited share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 12.52% over the past 6 months, a -23.48% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 13.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will fall -32.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -44.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 8.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.38 billion. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $1.53 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.33 billion and $1.58 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 3.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -3.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 26.70%. The 2023 estimates are for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited earnings to increase by 9.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -6.38% per year.

AEM Dividends

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on April 27. The 3.34% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.60. It is important to note, however, that the 3.34% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.10% of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited shares while 72.06% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 72.13%. There are 72.06% institutions holding the Agnico Eagle Mines Limited stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 4.82% of the shares, roughly 22.06 million AEM shares worth $1.06 billion.

FIL LTD holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.59% or 20.99 million shares worth $1.01 billion as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 18.3 million shares estimated at $877.38 million under it, the former controlled 4.00% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 1.33% of the shares, roughly 6.08 million shares worth around $291.37 million.