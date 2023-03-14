Will Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) In 2023 Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 1.02 million Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.01. With the company’s per share price at $6.55 changed hands at -$0.49 or -6.96% during last session, the market valuation stood at $684.67M. RPAY’s last price was a discount, traded about -138.32% off its 52-week high of $15.61. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.36, which suggests the last value was 33.44% up since then. When we look at Repay Holdings Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 843.63K.

Analysts gave the Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended RPAY as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Repay Holdings Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.23.

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) trade information

Instantly RPAY was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -18.12%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 8.08 on Monday, 03/13/23 subtracted -6.96% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -18.63%, with the 5-day performance at -18.12% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) is -30.91% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.8 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.7 days.

Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Repay Holdings Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -30.83% over the past 6 months, a -7.23% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 18.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Repay Holdings Corporation will fall -17.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 15.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 26.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $70.53 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Repay Holdings Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $77.59 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $62.2 million and $67.56 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 13.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 14.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 170.60%. The 2023 estimates are for Repay Holdings Corporation earnings to increase by 119.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 7.44% per year.

RPAY Dividends

Repay Holdings Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.89% of Repay Holdings Corporation shares while 84.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 98.75%. There are 84.05% institutions holding the Repay Holdings Corporation stock share, with Wellington Management Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 10.74% of the shares, roughly 9.74 million RPAY shares worth $68.76 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.95% or 7.21 million shares worth $50.91 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Baron Small Cap Fund. With 5.21 million shares estimated at $41.98 million under it, the former controlled 5.75% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Baron Small Cap Fund held about 4.30% of the shares, roughly 3.9 million shares worth around $27.53 million.