Will Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTX) In 2023 Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 1.03 million Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $4.32 changed hands at $0.22 or 5.37% during last session, the market valuation stood at $457.27M. PSTX’s last price was a discount, traded about -104.17% off its 52-week high of $8.82. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.82, which suggests the last value was 57.87% up since then. When we look at Poseida Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 612.88K.

Analysts gave the Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (PSTX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended PSTX as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Poseida Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.46.

Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) trade information

Instantly PSTX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -18.95%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 5.55 on Monday, 03/13/23 added 5.37% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -18.49%, with the 5-day performance at -18.95% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) is -47.57% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.93 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.18 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.40, meaning bulls need an upside of 67.76% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PSTX’s forecast low is $10.00 with $17.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -293.52% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -131.48% for it to hit the projected low.

Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (PSTX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Poseida Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 17.07% over the past 6 months, a -84.27% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 9.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Poseida Therapeutics Inc. will rise 50.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 29.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -57.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $9.92 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Poseida Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $9.92 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.44 million and $2.7 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 591.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 267.40%.

The 2023 estimates are for Poseida Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 4.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 2.70% per year.

PSTX Dividends

Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 10 and May 15.

Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 30.09% of Poseida Therapeutics Inc. shares while 53.39% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 76.38%. There are 53.39% institutions holding the Poseida Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 14.90% of the shares, roughly 12.89 million PSTX shares worth $55.7 million.

Pentwater Capital Management Lp holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.91% or 5.97 million shares worth $25.81 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2022 were Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care. With 2.8 million shares estimated at $12.1 million under it, the former controlled 3.26% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care held about 2.24% of the shares, roughly 1.92 million shares worth around $8.3 million.