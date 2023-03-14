Why To Invest In Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ: WBD) Stock?

In the latest trading session, 2.96 million Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.49. With the company’s most recent per share price at $14.25 changing hands around $0.23 or 1.64% at last look, the market valuation stands at $35.07B. WBD’s current price is a discount, trading about -94.11% off its 52-week high of $27.66. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.82, which suggests the last value was 38.11% up since then. When we look at Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 16.08 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 25.55 million.

Analysts gave the Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 27 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 13 recommended WBD as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.21.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) trade information

Instantly WBD is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.85%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 15.40 on Monday, 03/13/23 added 1.64% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 50.32%, with the 5-day performance at -3.85% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) is 0.21% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 77.86 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.01 days.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 7.06% over the past 6 months, a 141.30% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -11.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. will fall -362.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 123.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 257.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 20 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $11.39 billion. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $10.98 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.19 billion and $3.16 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 257.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 247.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -40.40%. The 2023 estimates are for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. earnings to decrease by -348.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 7.50% per year.

WBD Dividends

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 24 and April 28.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.22% of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. shares while 57.63% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 63.49%. There are 57.63% institutions holding the Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 7.26% of the shares, roughly 176.24 million WBD shares worth $2.03 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.67% or 162.02 million shares worth $1.86 billion as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 65.23 million shares estimated at $750.12 million under it, the former controlled 2.69% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.06% of the shares, roughly 50.08 million shares worth around $575.92 million.