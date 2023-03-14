VLY Stock: More Upside For Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY)?

In the latest trading session, 2.68 million Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.15. With the company’s most recent per share price at $10.33 changing hands around $0.21 or 2.08% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.19B. VLY’s current price is a discount, trading about -34.75% off its 52-week high of $13.92. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.86, which suggests the last value was 14.23% up since then. When we look at Valley National Bancorp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.18 million.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) trade information

Instantly VLY is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.66%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 11.32 on Monday, 03/13/23 added 2.08% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -8.66%, with the 5-day performance at -5.66% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) is -14.98% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.21 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.82 days.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Valley National Bancorp (VLY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Valley National Bancorp share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -14.91% over the past 6 months, a 6.11% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 1.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Valley National Bancorp will rise 21.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 9.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 15.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $521.34 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Valley National Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $531.14 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $356.94 million and $476.69 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 46.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 11.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 12.40%. The 2023 estimates are for Valley National Bancorp earnings to increase by 1.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.00% per year.

VLY Dividends

Valley National Bancorp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 26 and May 01. The 4.35% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.44. It is important to note, however, that the 4.35% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.44% of Valley National Bancorp shares while 73.45% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 74.52%. There are 73.45% institutions holding the Valley National Bancorp stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 18.75% of the shares, roughly 62.24 million VLY shares worth $643.3 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 13.47% or 44.73 million shares worth $462.24 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 12.97 million shares estimated at $134.08 million under it, the former controlled 3.91% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.87% of the shares, roughly 12.86 million shares worth around $132.93 million.