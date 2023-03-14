Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Consider.

In the last trading session, 1.24 million Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.82. With the company’s per share price at $0.80 changed hands at $0.04 or 5.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $102.61M. VXRT’s last price was a discount, traded about -578.75% off its 52-week high of $5.43. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.73, which suggests the last value was 8.75% up since then. When we look at Vaxart Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.60 million.

Analysts gave the Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended VXRT as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Vaxart Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.23.

Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) trade information

Instantly VXRT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.71%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.8681 on Monday, 03/13/23 added 5.04% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -16.71%, with the 5-day performance at -0.71% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) is -13.03% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 22.24 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.28 days.

Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Vaxart Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -72.11% over the past 6 months, a -31.03% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Vaxart Inc. will fall -35.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -35.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 7.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $670k. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Vaxart Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $2.4 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $74k and $85k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 805.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 2,723.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 41.40%. The 2023 estimates are for Vaxart Inc. earnings to decrease by -59.00%.

VXRT Dividends

Vaxart Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 08 and May 12.

Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.89% of Vaxart Inc. shares while 30.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 30.32%. There are 30.05% institutions holding the Vaxart Inc. stock share, with State Street Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 10.72% of the shares, roughly 14.07 million VXRT shares worth $30.67 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.94% or 9.11 million shares worth $19.87 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 4.02 million shares estimated at $8.77 million under it, the former controlled 3.06% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.32% of the shares, roughly 3.04 million shares worth around $2.92 million.