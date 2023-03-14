Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) Surprises Investors, Looks Strong In The Future

In the last trading session, 4.87 million Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.47. With the company’s per share price at $63.21 changed hands at -$1.15 or -1.79% during last session, the market valuation stood at $12.67B. TWLO’s last price was a discount, traded about -179.96% off its 52-week high of $176.96. The share price had its 52-week low at $41.00, which suggests the last value was 35.14% up since then. When we look at Twilio Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.59 million.

Analysts gave the Twilio Inc. (TWLO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 36 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 15 recommended TWLO as a Hold, 18 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Twilio Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.09.

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) trade information

Instantly TWLO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -14.44%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 76.21 on Monday, 03/13/23 subtracted -1.79% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 29.11%, with the 5-day performance at -14.44% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) is 3.10% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.94 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.72 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $82.46, meaning bulls need an upside of 23.34% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TWLO’s forecast low is $50.00 with $110.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -74.02% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 20.9% for it to hit the projected low.

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Twilio Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -12.44% over the past 6 months, a 826.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 14.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Twilio Inc. will rise 55.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 33.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 28 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1 billion. 24 analysts are of the opinion that Twilio Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $1.02 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $842.74 million and $875.36 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 18.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 17.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -57.90%. The 2023 estimates are for Twilio Inc. earnings to decrease by -25.90%.

TWLO Dividends

Twilio Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 08.

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.71% of Twilio Inc. shares while 83.93% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 84.53%. There are 83.93% institutions holding the Twilio Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 9.27% of the shares, roughly 16.18 million TWLO shares worth $1.12 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.93% or 10.34 million shares worth $715.06 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF. With 5.17 million shares estimated at $357.59 million under it, the former controlled 2.96% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF held about 2.87% of the shares, roughly 5.01 million shares worth around $245.34 million.